According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado, David Houston Vargas, 30, was sentenced to 26.5 years in prison for his role in robbing two stores with a firearm.

On Nov. 14, 2020, Vargas robbed a Foot Locker store in Lakewood and a DSW in Westminster. According to the office, in both robberies, Vargas brandished a revolver in order for him and his co-defendant to steal merchandise. His co-defendant was identified as Kitira Hayes, 22, of Arvada.

Vargas told one employee, “This is my first time…don’t do anything stupid.”

According to the attorney’s office, Vargas got into a car chase with an Adams County Sheriff’s deputy later that evening. Hayes was in the car and repeatedly fired shots at the deputy using Vargas’ revolver.

Vargas was arrested several days later.

“The defendant showed no regard for the safety of others. He will have a long time behind bars to reflect on how his actions harmed so many people in just a matter of hours,” said U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan. “We appreciate the victim’s willingness to testify, the investigator’s thorough examination of the evidence, and the jury’s thoughtful deliberations in bringing this defendant to justice.”

The judge sentenced Vargas to 26.5 years and Hayes to 14.75 years in federal prison.