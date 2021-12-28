Man sentenced to 25 years for shooting King Soopers customer

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A man who was convicted of shooting a King Soopers customer in the parking lot of the Ridge Road store in Castle Rock was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Hugo Vazquez-Topete, 29, pleaded guilty on Dec. 17 to one count of first-degree assault. On Aug. 6, 2019, Vazquez-Topete and two people he was with picked up money at the Western Union counter in the store, and then went to the pumps to get gas.

The person who was shot was gassing up with several friends. The groups exchanged words, and the shooting victim and his friends got in their car and drove to the exit. When they were at the stoplight, Vazquez-Topete and another person he was with fired a gun at their car.

The victim was hit by one round in the chest.

Benito Bautista, 27, was with Vazquez-Topete. He fired at the victim’s car but didn’t hit anyone. He pleaded guilty Nov. 3, 2020, to one count of attempted first-degree assault.

Bautista was sentenced on Jan. 21 to 14 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.