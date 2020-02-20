Man sentenced to 23 years in prison for domestic violence assault

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was sentenced to 23 years in prison on Wednesday for assaulting his estranged wife twice in April 2019.

On April 6, 2019, Lakewood police were called to 12135 W. Nevada Dr. on a report of a domestic violence disturbance. Neighbors had reported children screaming for help and loud banging.

Manuel Casias and the victim were getting a divorce. He broke through the front door of the victim’s apartment as the victim and their children, ages five and eight, hid in a bedroom.

Casias had slapped, punched and kicked the victim while the children watched. He had slammed her head against furniture and into a reptile habitat, which caused a severe head injury.

According to the report, Casias strangled the victim until she saw stars and began to lose consciousness.

When police arrived, they found the 29-year-old victim barely conscious.

Casias had left the apartment, but later tried to sneak back in by blending in with first responders. He was then arrested.

A day prior, on April 5, 2019, Casias had assaulted the victim in the same apartment after his mother gave him a key to the victim’s apartment.

In Nov. 2019, a Jefferson County jury found him guilty of two counts of first degree burglary, first degree assault, second degree kidnapping, second degree assault, first degree criminal trespass, criminal mischief and two counts of child abuse.