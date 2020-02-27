Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for human trafficking

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — On Wednesday, a man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for human trafficking charges that involved two 14-year-old girls.

Kamiko Miles recruited the two girls in Las Vegas, and then brought them to Colorado, where he pimped them out for sexual services in October 2019. Miles also assaulted the two girls while in Las Vegas.

Commerce City police first initiated the case when the teens were questioned in regards to a shop-lifting report at Travel America at 5101 Quebec St. The FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force was involved and investigated the case as well.

A jury convicted Miles on all charges in December. The charges included human trafficking minor for sexual servitude, pimping of a child, procurement of a child, soliciting child prostitution, and contributing to delinquency of a minor.