DENVER (KDVR) — A man was sentenced Monday to 128 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of shooting a Littleton police officer two years ago.

The shooting happened on Sept. 20, 2021, near W. Powers St. and S. Bannock St. Police responded to a call of shots fired and found the suspect, Rigoberto Valles-Dominguez, 35, walking away from the scene.

Before police could arrest him, Valles-Dominguez took off running into an apartment building, according to a press release. The suspect pulled out a handgun and fired multiple rounds in the doorway, striking Officer Davin Snook in the torso, arm and leg.

Cpl. Jeffrey Farmer was also chasing the suspect and severely injured his knee in doing so, the Littleton Police Department said. Despite his injuries, he began dragging Snook out of the doorway and was again met with gunfire from Dominguez, who was on the second-floor stairwell.

While under fire, Farmer stayed with Snook and fired back with enough accuracy to push the suspect back so he could pull Snook out of the doorway to safety.

According to the release, the investigation found that the suspect hid for several hours before carjacking a motorist and leaving the scene.

Cpl. Farmer was awarded the Medal of Valor from President Joe Biden for his heroic actions earlier this year.

A jury found Valles-Dominguez of the following offenses:

Attempted First-Degree Murder after Deliberation (2 counts)

Attempted First-Degree Murder/Extreme Indifference (2 counts)

Aggravated Robbery (2 counts)

Prohibited Use of a Weapon

Assault with a Deadly Weapon causing Serious Bodily Injury

First-Degree Assault/Extreme Indifference

First-Degree Assault on a Peace Officer (2 Counts)

Violent Crime Sentence Enhancer (2 counts)

“This defendant did not care who he injured that night,” Senior Deputy District Attorney Colleen Greer said. “Despite being shot seven times, we’re grateful he was able to recover, testify and witness this guilty verdict.”