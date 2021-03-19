Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for Weld County house shooting

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) – A 21-year-old man was sentenced to 12 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections, the Weld County District Attorney announced on Friday.

Bobbie Blake pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree assault last week for a Feb. 29, 2020 shooting. The incident occurred at a house near Weld County Road 2 and Starr Lane, north of Brighton.

Five people were injured in the shooting, according to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

The case was prosecuted by Weld Chief Deputy District Attorney Anthony Perea.