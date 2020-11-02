Man sentenced in November 2019 hit-and-run in Arvada

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man found guilty on four charges in a hit and run that left a 10-year-old Arvada girl with serious injuries in Nov. 2019 was sentenced Friday in a Jefferson County court.

Jose Morales-Reyes, 51, was sentenced to two years of jail work release and eight years of probation.

“We are very disappointed in this sentence,” said District Attorney Pete Weir.

“This little girl suffered very serious injuries at the hands of Morales-Reyes. Her family deserves a sentence that more justly reflects the impact this has had on their child and family.”

In July, a jury found Morales-Reyes guilty of leaving the scene with serious bodily injury, vehicular assault, reckless driving while ability impaired and reckless driving.

The 10-year-old girl suffered two broken legs, a broken arm, a concussion and lacerations on her stomach and liver.

A Gofundme has been created to help with Jasmine’s recovery.