LONE TREE, Colo. (KDVR) — A 29-year-old was sentenced to more than two decades in prison for his role in a 2018 shooting at a bowling alley that seriously injured one person.

According to the Office of the District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District, 29-year-old Peter Le will spend 23 years in the Department of Corrections for shooting a man inside the Bowlero bowling alley back in 2018.

The incident occurred shortly after 11 p.m. on March 23, 2018, when officers in Lone Tree were called to the bowling alley on reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the bowling alley, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to the DA, the victim told investigators that when he returned his bowling shoes to the checkout counter he accidentally bumped into Le. That’s when the victim said Le pulled out a gun and shot him.

The DA said that one of the victim’s friends attempted to stop Le from leaving the bowling alley. Le pointed his gun at the friend, but did not fire any more shots and fled the scene.

“The defendant took what most would consider to be a slight, accidental interaction and turned it into a terrifying, tragic, and life-alerting event for everyone present at the bowling alley that night,” Deputy District Attorney Corrie Caler said. “Both the victim who was shot and the victim who was menaced displayed strength, resilience and empathy throughout the course of this case. It is because of their strength and determination that we were able to obtain justice in this case.”

The victim was transported to Sky Ridge Medical Center and survived his injuries.

“We are happy that the victims can both finally find some peace following this sentencing,” Deputy District Attorney Keegan Doheney said. “The amazing members of our local law enforcement teams including the Lone Tree Police Department made this result possible. Their around-the-clock work on this case is what led to a great result.”

According to the DA, Le was sentenced to 20 years for assault causing serious bodily injury and a weapon and three years for felony menacing.