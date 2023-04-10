BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Adams and Broomfield counties district attorney announced that a man was sentenced to 25 years to life for sexually assaulting his girlfriend’s 8-year-old daughter.

According to the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, 38-year-old Christopher Mills was sentenced to 25 years to life in the Department of Corrections.

“This defendant preyed on an eight-year-old girl,” said District Attorney Brian Mason. “His actions were absolutely despicable and the jury, judge and my prosecution team rightly held him accountable for them.”

In 2019, the DA said Mills sexually assaulted his girlfriend’s 8-year-old daughter. The assaults allegedly occurred on multiple occasions.

According to the DA, the victim reported the abuse to her mom in 2021. When the mother confronted Mills, she was kicked out of their home and reported the abuse to police.

Mills was convicted of the following charges:

Sexual assault on a child – pattern of abuse

Sexual assault on a child – position of trust

Sexual assault on a child

Sentence enhancer: Aggravated sex offense

The DA also said that Mills has an extensive criminal history that dates back to 2002 with charges such as felony menacing, third-degree assault and stalking.