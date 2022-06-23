DENVER (KDVR) — An Evergreen man has been sentenced to more than 16 years in federal prison for selling drugs to undercover alcohol, tobacco and firearms agents.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado, Daniel Walker, 38, was sentenced to 200 months in federal prison for selling methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl to undercover ATF agents on multiple occasions.

Timeline of drug deals

According to the plea agreement, Walker sold to undercover agents multiple times during 2021.

March 5, 2021

Walker sold approximately one pound of methamphetamine, 12 grams of heroin and approximately 30 fentanyl pills to a confidential informant and two ATF agents. Walker was armed with a loaded pistol.

March 10, 2021

Walker sold approximately two pounds of methamphetamine and 43 fentanyl pills to the undercover agents.

April 20, 2021

Walker sold approximately one ounce of methamphetamine to an undercover agent. During this deal, he was armed with a different pistol than in the first encounter.

June 11, 2021

Walker sold approximately two pounds of methamphetamine, as well as smaller amounts of heroin and fentanyl pills to undercover ATF agents.

The total for the four sales came out to just over $18,000, according to the Department of Justice.

A U.S. district judge sentenced Walker to 200 months in prison and five years of supervised release. Walker’s co-defendant, 42-year-old Michael Robbins was sentenced to 84 months in prison and four years of supervised release.

“Daniel Walker’s willingness to use crime guns while trafficking dangerous drugs such as heroin, meth and fentanyl supports the necessity of this strong sentence of over 16 years in federal prison,” said ATF Denver Field Division Special Agent in Charge David. S. Booth.

Walker was sentenced on June 22, 2022.