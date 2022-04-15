BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) – A man, who attempted to kill someone who considered him to be a family friend, was sentenced to 25 years to life on Friday in an Adams County courtroom.

Back in September of 2018, Deshawn Avila spent an evening out on the town with a female friend of his who told the court that she considered him to be like a cousin, despite them not being related.

According to court documents, following the night out together, the pair returned to the victim’s home, where she went to her son’s room to sleep. Meanwhile, Avila slept in the victim’s room.

In the middle of the night, Avila entered the child’s room that the victim was sleeping in and proceeded to hit her in the head with a 20-inch tortilla pan. The victim then woke up with blood streaming down her face and with her pants below her pelvic area. Avila then assaulted and strangled her, before the victim was able to break away.

“For this defendant to ambush his close friend in the middle of the night, smash her in the head with a tortilla pan, attempt to sexually assault her and then strangle her is truly beyond explanation,” said District Attorney Brian Mason.

Avila left the home after the victim was able to escape, and he was arrested and charged a short while after.

Convictions made against Deshawn Avila by the Adams County Jury:

Second-degree attempted murder

Attempted sexual assault

First-degree assault—strangulation

First-degree assault—Serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon

“The victim has suffered enormously and I’m hopeful this verdict will provide some semblance of closure to this horrifying event,” concluded Mason.