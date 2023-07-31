A man was sent to the hospital in critical condition following a shooting at 6th and Chambers.

DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital in critical condition.

The Aurora Police Department tweeted about the incident and said the call started at 3:01 a.m. Monday with a crash. Officers responded to 6th Avenue and Chambers Road near the Chambers Heights neighborhood.

Once officers arrived at the area, they said they discovered a male driver who was unconscious. The man was also suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Due to the investigation, detours are in place.

According to APD, east and westbound 6th Avenue was closed between East Centertech Parkway and Chambers. Both directions opened around 6:15 a.m.

No suspect information has been released at this time.