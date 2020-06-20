Man sent to hospital after being located in Lake Estes

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — The Estes Valley Fire Protection District said a 40-year-old man was pulled from the west end of Lake Estes Saturday afternoon.

At 2:40 p.m., Estes Valley Fire received a call that a man was in the water. Rescue teams began rescue efforts, but were unable to locate the man until 3:36 p.m.

The man was in the water for 56 minutes, and was loaded into an ambulance and transferred to Estes park Health.

There is no further information on the health status of the man.

Rescuers were having a hard time with the search due to the strong current.