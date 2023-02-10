AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is investigating after a man says a bullet entered his apartment on Friday morning and struck him in the head.

The victim called 911 around 12:07 a.m. to report the incident that happened at 10700 E. Exposition Ave.

Police said he was awake and talking when he was taken to the hospital, but they have not released how severe the man’s injuries were.

An investigation is underway to determine what happened. If you have any information, please contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.