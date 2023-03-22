MONTE VISTA, Colo. (KXRM) — A man died in Monte Vista on Tuesday after he allegedly rushed officers with knives and officers fired a Taser and shots at him, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

The CBI said two members of the Monte Vista Police Department responded around 12:35 p.m. to a home in the 1200 block of South Broadway Street for a welfare check.

Shortly after officers arrived, a man reportedly jumped out a window of the home, armed with two knives, and immediately ran toward the officers while swinging the weapons.

CBI confirmed that a Taser was used on the suspect, and officers also fired shots at him outside the home. The suspect, an 18-year-old Monte Vista man, was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Body camera footage courtesy of Colorado Bureau of Investigation

CBI said neither officer was injured by the knives, however, one officer did sustain minor injuries during the incident.

The two veteran officers, with approximately 10 years of police service each, were placed on administrative leave per MVPD policy while the investigation into the shooting takes place, according to the CBI. Per MVPD policy, the names of the officers are being withheld until the 12th Judicial District Attorney’s Office makes it’s ruling and issues the final report in the case.

The CBI is the lead investigating agency, and the investigation is ongoing.