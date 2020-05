BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — Dan Michalec, a COVID-19 patient at UCHealth Broomfield Hospital, was released Sunday morning after spending over two months in the hospital.

Michalec had not been able to see his family in person since he was admitted into the hospital.

Health officials at the hospital say he was able to meet his goal of recovering and leaving UCHealth Broomfield Hospital’s inpatient rehabilitation unit in time for a Mother’s Day reunion with his wife and daughters.