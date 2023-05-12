AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Fire Rescue Swift Water Rescue Team got a man to safety after he was trapped in a truck in flood waters overnight.

Around 1:15 a.m., dispatch received a call about a man stuck in his truck near 56th Avenue and Jackson Gap Street. AFR said the truck had reportedly been along Second Creek for days before the flooding and it took some maneuvering to locate it.

“It required responders to walk in rising waters about half mile to the scene where they found a truck flooded up above the threshold of the doors and the man inside,” AFR said in a release.

The rescue team set up two members and firefighters blocked the flow of the water to allow the man to be walked out safely. No one was injured in the rescue, AFR said.