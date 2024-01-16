DENVER (KDVR) — A man was given the maximum sentence allowed under Colorado law Friday, two years after his involvement in a crash that killed an off-duty deputy.

On Sept. 18, 2022, two vehicles crashed near Weld County Road 37 and AA Street in incorporated Weld County, according to a release from the 19th Judicial District.

One of those was a motorcycle. Weld County Sheriff’s Deputy Alexis Marie Hein-Nutz was riding her motorcycle to work at the Weld County Jail.

After an investigation, the Colorado State Patrol determined that Norberto Garcia-Gonzales, 37, failed to yield to the right of way to the off-duty deputy after stopping at a stop sign. Hein-Nutz was killed in the crash.

Then, according to the release, Gonzales failed to render aid and fled the scene on foot. He was arrested the next day at an apartment in Fort Collins.

At the time of the crash, his driving privileges had been revoked and he had outstanding warrants for his arrest for two prior alcohol-related offenses.

Open and sealed containers of alcohol were found in his vehicle at the crash site, according to CSP, but because he evaded capture for over 24 hours, law enforcement couldn’t investigate his impairment immediately after the crash.

In November 2023, Gonzales pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, a class 3 felony. According to the release, the remaining four misdemeanor and traffic offenses were dismissed.

On Friday, he was given the maximum sentence of 24 years in the Department of Corrections.