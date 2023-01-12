BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A 33-year-old man will spend 10 years in the Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to trafficking a minor for sexual servitude.

According to the Colorado 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Robert Stenschke was sentenced to 10 years for trafficking a minor.

Back in October 2020, the victim, who was 17 years old at the time, was introduced to Stenschke through a friend who was also being trafficked. According to the DA, the victim ran away from home to be with Stenschke.

The DA said Stenschke then advertised the victim’s services online in the Denver metro area.

The FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force was able to track down and recover the victim. However, three days later, Stenschke located the victim again and took her from her hair appointment in Fort Collins.

According to the DA, Stenschke traveled with the minor to Florida, California and Las Vegas while trafficking her the entire time.

Three months later, Stenschke was located with the victim and arrested in California on Jan. 29, 2021. The victim admitted to agents that she engaged in sex work and gave Stenschke the money she earned.

“Human trafficking is a despicable crime and this case is a prime example,” said District Attorney Brian Mason. “This defendant preyed on a child, stole her innocence and trafficked her for money all over the United States. The defendant richly deserves the penalty he has received for trafficking this young girl.”

Stenschke pleaded guilty to trafficking a minor for sexual servitude on Jan. 4, 2023.