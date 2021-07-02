Man rebuilding home destroyed by East Troublesome Fire

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Matt Redd could hardly hold back his tears as he described losing his dream home to the East Troublesome Fire that torched parts of Grand County last October.

The fire is the second largest wildfire in Colorado history, destroying close to 300 homes.

“And it’s vaporized. It’s a log house and there’s not one stick of wood left in that foundation,” Redd said after the fire.

The experience of rebuilding on the same spot eight months later is overwhelming at times.

“Luckily my wife and my daughter are really strong too and that helps with the rebuild,” said Reed.

The process is proving to be long and expensive.

“Every time we turn around, we have to make somewhat of a fast decision to prevent a five to 25% increase on material,” Reed explained.

Reed is doing work on the new home where he can to make up for the higher cost. He says the rebuild is about $300,000 short.

Reed is hopeful amid the reconstruction, looking for signs that the community is bouncing back from the the devastation.

Grand Lake will hold a Forth of July fireworks show amid high fire danger in the area. Some have expressed concern because of the risk of sparking a wildfire.

Reed is comfortable with the idea because the fireworks are being launched on the lake. He hopes the holiday attracts the kind of crowds his hometown is used to.

“If there’s a black Friday for Grand Lake, that’s probably it. Especially after all the events of the past year, it would be really good to pack Grand Lake and support our little town,” said Reed.