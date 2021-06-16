Man reaches plea deal for pointing laser at police helicopter

DENVER (KDVR) — The man indicted for pointing a laser at a Denver police helicopter has reached a plea agreement, Assistant U. S. Attorney for the District of Colorado David Tonini announced on Tuesday.

Logan Scott Debyle pleaded guilty to simple assault of an aircraft.

Logan Debyle. Credit: Denver Police Department

Under a plea agreement, Debyle will be sentenced to one year of probation, a $1,000 fine and 100 hours of community service.

Debyle also waived the right to appeal and relinquished a laser pointer and riot gear that were seized by the police for evidence.

On November 4, 2020 the crew of Air One helicopter, operated by the Denver Police Department, was target of a green laser pointed at the cockpit from Cheesman Park. The laser illuminated the aircraft’s cockpit.

The helicopter crew was monitoring protests during the incident.

The crew reported the location of two men associated with the laser pointer to DPD. Officers found and detained the men.

Debyle was detained after a foot chase, a laser pointer was found in his jacket pocket. The second man (who was not named) was also detained.

The two pilots of were interviewed about the incident.

One pilot reported being distracted and having to divert his eyes to avoid the laser. The second pilot reported distraction concerns because the helicopter was flying low and near tall buildings.

According to the FAA, pointing a laser pointer at an aircraft is a felony and could result in a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.​

Debyle faced up to 5 years in prison the maximum fine of $250,000 before the plea agreement.