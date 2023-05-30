DENVER (KDVR) — A man who was previously sentenced for sexually assaulting a woman was found guilty for a second case that occurred while he was out on bond.

Damiage Plasencia was originally sentenced to 26 years to life in March 2023.

According to the Weld County District Attorney’s Office, Plasencia’s sentencing stemmed from an incident where the court said he broke into the home of an elderly woman late at night and sexually assaulted her.

Last week, Plasencia was found guilty by another jury of sexual assault.

According to the DA, in August 2019, Plasencia allegedly sexually assaulted a woman who had passed out due to being intoxicated. At that time, Plasencia was out on bond and had an ankle monitor.

Plasencia’s next sentencing hearing will be scheduled for June 16. He faces an additional eight to 24 years to life in prison.