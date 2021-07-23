Man poses as 17-year-old online, sexually assaults 14-year-old in Fountain; police searching for other possible victims

COLORADO SPRINGS (KDVR) — The Colorado Springs Internet Crimes Against Children Unit announced Friday that a 23-year-old man was arrested for posing as a 17-year-old online and allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

According to investigators, police were notified of the assault on July 14.

The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Christian Michael Banks, located in Fountain.

Banks was arrested on July 21 for sexual assault on a child and sexual exploitation of children, according to police.

Police said the investigation is still active. Investigators are seeking any additional information, to include potential unreported incidences involving the suspect. If anyone has any information or was a victim of Banks, please call the CSPD at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.