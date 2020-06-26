Man pleads not guilty by reason of insanity in murder of 4-year-old nephew

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) – Emanuel Joseph Doll, 28, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity Friday to first degree murder of his 4-year-old nephew.

Doll is accused of killing his twin sister’s son with an ax at their father’s Broomfield home on April 27, 2017.

Doll was ordered to the Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo for evaluation. The case is set for review on July 30 at 11 a.m.

Doll is charged with one count of first degree murder after deliberation and one count of first degree murder of a child by a person in a position of trust in the death of his nephew.