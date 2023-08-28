DENVER (KDVR) — A man accused of threatening to kill Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has pleaded guilty, according to the district attorney.

Jeromie Rose also pleaded guilty to threatening an Adams County prosecutor, the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced.

The investigation includes two separate incidents. The first was in March when Rose left threatening voicemails on a line for the Adams County District Attorney’s Office. Then, in June, he called Polis’ office and left additional threatening voicemails.

In the March 13 voice messages, Rose said, “If I ever see him again, I probably will beat the hell out of him, if not kill him,” when referring to a prosecutor, the DA’s Office said in a release.

The June voicemails included more specific threats about shooting Polis related to Rose’s loss of food stamps.

Rose, 42, has pleaded guilty to two felony charges, retaliation against an elected official and retaliation against a prosecutor.

He was sentenced to four years of probation in each case, but those sentences will take place at the same time. He was also ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation and comply with mental health treatment.

“The defendant’s actions here were not only outrageous, they were dangerous and they were criminal. Threatening violence against a public official fundamentally undermines the social fabric of society,” 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason said in an email. “Public discourse is often fraught, particularly today, but threatening or perpetrating violence is never acceptable. We will prosecute and hold accountable those who do.”