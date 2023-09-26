DENVER (KDVR) — A man pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder in a 2022 road rage shooting on Interstate 70 that took the life of 31-year-old Kevin Piaskowski.

Jameel James, 18, was 17 at the time of the incident. He faces up to 25 years in prison, according to a statement.

According to an affidavit, the incident happened around 10:58 p.m. on July 31, 2022.

A witness said a pickup truck, which police said was stolen and driven by James, was tailgating another vehicle, driven by the victim.

The witness told police that the truck switched lanes and began shooting at the victim’s vehicle after it brake-checked them.

After the shooting, James kept driving and crashed into a semi-truck, before crashing into another vehicle.

Piaskowski’s vehicle was located about a quarter-mile away from the crash scene. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to police, James ended up fleeing the scene after the crash and was arrested in early August 2022.

Initially, his name was not released to the public due to his age. This changed, however, when the District Attorney’s Office decided to charge James as an adult.

“I am pleased that Jameel James will pay a significant price for this senseless murder,” district attorney Beth McCann said in a statement.

Sentencing is scheduled to occur Jan. 25, 2024.