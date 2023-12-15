DENVER (KDVR) — A 43-year-old Franktown man pleaded guilty this week to a federal count of aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft.

Kevin William Adamchak entered the plea under an agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado about events that occurred on March 2.

According to the plea agreement, the Denver Police Department’s helicopter, “Air 1,” was assisting Colorado law enforcement agencies with aerial surveillance. While in flight, the aircraft was struck by a blue laser.

The pilot of Air 1 at the time reported the laser strike caused flash blindness and intense pain in both of his eyes. He was able to maintain aircraft control until his visual orientation returned.

“What some may think is just a prank — pointing a laser pointer at an aircraft — actually presents a deadly risk to people in the aircraft and on the ground,” U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan said in a release. “We hope that this case will raise public awareness of these serious dangers.”

While still in flight, the Air 1 crew used thermal imaging and cameras to identify where the laser originated. The location was found to be a parking lot near East 55th Avenue and Logan Court in Denver. The aircraft crew also located a suspect associated with the laser strike, later identified as Adamchak.

“A laser strike on an aircraft is not a game,” FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek said in a U.S. Attorney’s Office release. “It’s a serious action with possibly lethal consequences. The FBI will continue to vigorously investigate these incidents.”

A federal judge will sentence Adamchak on March 7, 2024.

In a 2021 sentencing, a man pleaded guilty under a plea agreement for also pointing a laser into the cockpit of Air 1. He received one year of probation, a $1,000 fine and 100 hours of community service.

Laser strikes have garnered more attention in recent years after the rate of laser strikes rose by more than 250% between 2010 and 2019, including a laser strike on SkyFOX in 2019.

On March 23, Gov. Jared Polis signed into law a bill that made aiming a laser device at an aircraft a class six felony. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a total of 11,910 laser strikes have been reported by pilots in 2023, including 310 in Colorado.

This is up from previous years nationally, but not in the state — last year, only 9,457 laser strikes were reported in the country, including 304 in Colorado.