DENVER (KDVR) — A 39-year-old man pleaded guilty to 10 armed bank robberies that took place over three months.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado, Jerome Bravo of Denver pleaded guilty to 10 counts of bank robbery and three counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Bravo robbed 10 banks in Denver, Aurora and Arvada between Jan. 6, 2021, and March 31, 2021.

According to the plea agreement, during the Jan. 6 robbery, Bravo was armed with a black handgun and pointed it at the teller and said, “Don’t move, I’m going to shoot you.” Bravo then took money from the drawer before fleeing.

During many of the robberies, Bravo was accompanied by a codefendant who was identified as Jonathan Gullete, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to the plea agreement, on Feb. 4 and Feb. 8, Bravo and Gullete ran into two banks yelling and screaming while pointing their guns at people in the banks. In both robberies, Bravo jumped over the counter and demanded money from the tellers. Once he obtained the money, Bravo and Gullete ran from the bank.

Bravo will be sentenced on Feb. 21, 2023, and Gullete faces trial on Feb. 27, 2023.