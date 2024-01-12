DENVER (KDVR) — A man at the center of an incident that ended with a police shooting on a crowded street in LoDo in 2022 has pleaded guilty.

On Friday, a year and a half after the original incident, Jordan Waddy pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy to commit possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Waddy will be sentenced on Jan. 30.

Several injured in downtown shooting

On July 17, 2022, at around 1:30 a.m. Waddy was allegedly part of an altercation at 20th and Larimer Street in Denver’s Lower Downtown entertainment district. The area is a block away from Coors Field and Union Station and is home to several bars.

Several Denver Police Department officers were in the area doing patrols as the bars let patrons out for the night.

Denver Police Commander Matthew Clark said officers noticed a “physical altercation” near the Larimer Beer Hall. When the officers approached, Clark said the aggressor, later identified as Waddy, walked away toward a crowd on the sidewalk, ignored commands from officers, returned to the sidewalk and pulled a gun across his body from his sweatshirt pocket.

Police shot and injured Waddy. Six bystanders were also injured.

Four of the injured bystanders filed a lawsuit against one of the Denver officers, Brandon Ramos. Ramos was also indicted by a grand jury for his alleged role in the shooting.

According to the Denver District Attorney’s Office, Ramos pleaded not guilty in September 2023. His trial is set for Feb. 20, 2024.