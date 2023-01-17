LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A Lakewood snow plow contractor is living a nightmare just before severe weather is expected along the Front Range on Wednesday.

Mike Wickersheim stands to lose thousands of dollars over the next 72 hours unless his snow plow truck is returned. It was stolen from the area near Mississippi Avenue and Pierce Street in Lakewood over the weekend.

“I came home this morning and it was gone, the truck was gone,” said Wickersheim, who was visibly shaken.

Wickersheim plows for churches and businesses as his only source of income.

“I felt sick to my stomach, it’s heartbreaking. I put a lot of time and effort into that truck,” he said.

The truck is described as:

A bright yellow 2004 GMC Sierra 2500

Has license plate: BCN-B67

Has a strobe light

Has the word “Boss” on front

“It doesn’t have the plow on it itself, it’s just the mounting bracket underneath. It says ‘Boss’ on it in the front,” said Wickersheim.

He is hoping someone will spot the truck. He made a heartfelt plea to the person who took it.

“I can’t make money without my vehicle so if you want to reconsider, that would be fantastic. No questions asked just bring it back,” he said.

Anyone with information should contact Lakewood police. If you would like to help Wickersheim, contact FOX31 at tips@kdvr.com.