AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A 24-year-old accused of killing a man on Father’s Day has been arrested after going missing while out on bond.

According to Aurora police, 24-year-old Juan Serrano turned himself into the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday afternoon.

Serrano is facing first-degree murder charges after a Father’s Day shooting took place in the area of East 7th and Toledo Street. Police reported that Esteban Lopez, 30, was transported to a hospital after suffering from a gunshot wound. He passed away from his injuries two weeks later on July 7.

Serrano was arrested at the time of the shooting but was able to post bond because he was only a victim of a first-degree assault at the time and was released a day later, according to police. He was later wanted for updated homicide charges.

His charges have now been upgraded, Serrano now faces the following:

First-degree murder – after deliberation

First-degree murder – extreme indifference

A preliminary hearing for Serrano is scheduled for Aug. 11. As of Friday, a GoFundMe for the Lopez family has raised more than $28,000.