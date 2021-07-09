Man opens fire on RTD bus on East Colfax Avenue

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said a man shot another Friday afternoon on an RTD bus on East Colfax Avenue.

It happened on the 15L at East Colfax Avenue and Billings Street. Police tweeted about the incident just before 1:30 p.m.

According to the Aurora Police Department, two men “had an altercation,” and one of them shot the other.

They were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both eastbound lanes of Colfax were closed for the investigation at Interstate 225.

Police did not immediately have information about how many passengers were aboard the bus, which transports passengers along Colfax Avenue.

