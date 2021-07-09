Man opens fire on RTD bus on East Colfax Avenue

The Aurora Police Department said a man shot another on the afternoon of July 9, 2021, on the 15L bus at East Colfax Avenue and Billings Street. (Credit: Aurora Police Department

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said a man shot another Friday afternoon on an RTD bus on East Colfax Avenue.

It happened on the 15L at East Colfax Avenue and Billings Street. Police tweeted about the incident just before 1:30 p.m.

#APDAlert Officers are invest. a shooting on the @RideRTD 15L at Colfax/Billings. 2 ppl had an altercation, 1 party shot the other. The 2 involved are adult males & transported to hosp., injuries are non-life threatening. 2 EB Colfax lanes closed at 225. Updates here. pic.twitter.com/GMjIhPrBVv — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) July 9, 2021

According to the Aurora Police Department, two men “had an altercation,” and one of them shot the other.

They were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both eastbound lanes of Colfax were closed for the investigation at Interstate 225.

Police did not immediately have information about how many passengers were aboard the bus, which transports passengers along Colfax Avenue.