Man missing since Jan. 1 found dead in Jefferson County reservoir

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man missing since Jan. 1 was found dead in a suburban Jefferson County reservoir on Saturday.

Graham Hebert, 30, was last seen on New Year’s Day walking away from the state care facility he lived at on West Berry Drive. He suffered from a traumatic brain injury.

According to his mother, a submersible drone found his body in the small reservoir at Blue Heron Park. The park is located near South Simms Street and West Bowles Avenue in an unincorporated part of the southwest Denver metro area.

A dive team is seen in the reservoir at Blue Heron Park on Saturday. Credit: KDVR

Volunteers and authorities had been searching the park and surrounding area for Hebert. Last weekend, they found a boot that may have belonged to him.

Hebert’s mother said he would visit the park daily but would always return home to the facility.

West Metro Fire Rescue crews will remove Hebert’s body.