Man missing in Delta County since before Thanksgiving, vehicle found abandoned

DELTA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — According to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, Nicholas ‘Nick’ Aldridge has been missing since Nov. 25.

Nick’s vehicle, a yellow Ford Escape was found along Crawford Road between Fobare Road and Little Road between Hotchkiss and Crawford.

The 28-year-old is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 175 pounds with brown hair and blue/green eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan sweatshirt, gray sweatpants with blue/green tennis shoes.

Nick’s family is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to his location and return. Anyone with information is asked to call Delta County Crime Stoppers at 970-874-8810. Your identity can remain anonymous.