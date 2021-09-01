Man missing from Two Buttes Reservoir in Baca County

BACA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Baca County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a man who went missing on Monday night.

The sheriff’s office said Eben Bartholomew was last seen at Two Buttes Reservoir at 11:30 p.m. He did not return to his camp site and left his vehicle, cellphone, and wallet.

Bartholomew was last seen wearing a red shirt and black shorts that had tropical print.

He is 27-years-old, weighing 170 pounds and is six foot tall.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts please contact Colorado Parks and Wildlife or the Baca County Sheriffs Office.