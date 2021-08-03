Man missing after planning to summit Capitol Peak

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Summit County Rescue Group says a man is missing after he planned to summit Capitol Peak over the weekend.

Kelly McDermett was last seen at the Capitol Peak parking lot at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 31. McDermett planned to summit Capitol Peak early Sunday but has not been seen since, according to the Summit County Rescue Group.

McDermett was wearing a blue shirt, grey pants and possibly a red rain jacket.

He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 175 pounds. He is 32-years-old. If you have any information please contact the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office at 970-920-5310.