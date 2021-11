Police in Denver attempted to make contact with a person who barricaded himself in his car on Nov. 27, 2021 (credit: KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver police and a SWAT team are attempting to make contact with a person who locked himself inside a vehicle and tried to stab officers.

The situation is happening at East Virginia Avenue and South Franklin Street in the Washington Park neighborhood.

This is a developing story. Details will be reported as they are received.

ALERT: #DPD is in the area of E Virginia Ave / S Franklin St investigating a disturbance . Officers are attempting to make contact with the subject who locked himself inside a vehicle. Investigation is ongoing, updates will be posted as information comes available. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 27, 2021