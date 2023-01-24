AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Officers are investigating a shooting that left a man with serious injuries.

According to the Aurora Police Department, officers were called to the 13000 block of East 13th Avenue on reports of a shooting at around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. The area is in the Hoffman Heights neighborhood.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect is still at-large, and APD doesn’t have information on the person at this point.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.