AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Aurora Tuesday night.

According to the Aurora Police Department, dispatchers received 911 calls about a crash that occurred at the intersection of East Montview Boulevard and Fitzsimmons Parkway at 7:54 p.m. The area is north of the Rocky Mountain VA Medical Center.

The crash involved one vehicle, a Nissan SUV.

When APD officers arrived at the intersection, they located the only occupant of the SUV, the driver, with life-threatening injuries. The man was transported to a local hospital.

Police confirmed the man died from his injuries.

Traffic investigators determined that the Nissan was traveling eastbound on East Montview Boulevard at a high rate of speed. The driver continued through the Fitzsimmons intersection and struck a retaining wall.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

APD said the investigation is ongoing and will work to determine if any other factors contributed to the crash. If you have information on this incident you are asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

This is the first traffic-related death of 2023 in Aurora.