DENVER (KDVR) — A man was hit and killed while trying to cross the on-ramp to U.S. Highway 36 Friday morning.

Around 6 a.m. the adult male attempted to cross Highway 36 while wearing dark clothing as a truck was traveling across Sheridan Boulevard on the eastbound on-ramp, according to a Westminster Police Department’s press release.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead

Police say the driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The ramp to the eastbound U.S. 36 was closed for several hours, but it reopened around 8:20 a.m.

The identity of the man who died will be released by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.