AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at a party early Saturday morning.

APD said it happened around 3:24 a.m. at 2993 S. Peoria St.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead on scene. A second gunshot victim, a juvenile male, was located and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

APD’s Major Crimes Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. No suspect information has been released.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office following notification of next-of-kin.



If you have any information about the shooting, please contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.