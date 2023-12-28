DENVER (KDVR) — More details have emerged in a deadly wrong-way crash that shut down southbound E-470 near York Street in Thornton for several hours Wednesday.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the 86-year-old driver of a Dodge Caravan was from Loveland, did not use a seatbelt and died at the scene.

Three other people were taken to a hospital after the crash. A 73-year-old woman driving a Chevrolet Volt was seriously injured along with 72-year-old male passenger. Both were from Aurora. A 27-year-old woman from Loveland driving a Honda CR-V without a seatbelt was also seriously injured.

Drugs, alcohol and excessive speed are not suspected as factors leading to the crash at this time.

According to the patrol, the Caravan driver traveled the wrong way, leading to a Cadillac Escalade and the Volt swerving in the roadway and colliding with it. The CR-V then swerved and also hit the Caravan.