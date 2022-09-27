WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — A 31-year-old man died after he was stabbed last year and police are searching for information to catch his killer.

Westminster police said Justin Casados was found after being stabbed multiple times on Aug. 1, 2021, at 6980 Stuart St. Police said he died later from those injuries.

Officers believe there were many witnesses to what led up to the incident and are asking those that may help find the person responsible to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.