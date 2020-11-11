Man killed in west Denver shooting, police investigating

DENVER (KDVR) — A man was killed in a shooting in the West Colfax neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, the Denver Police Department said.

According to DPD, the shooting occurred shortly before 3 p.m. in the 1400 block of Xavier Street.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name and age have not yet been released.

No suspect is in custody.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

The investigation is ongoing.