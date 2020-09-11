Man killed in west Denver shooting identified

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner released on Friday the name of the man who was fatally shot in west Denver’s Barnum neighborhood last week.

Alexander Dole, 39, was found shot in the 200 block of South Julian Street about 11 p.m. on Sept. 5. He was taken to Denver Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the Denver Police Department, a suspect is in custody.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867.