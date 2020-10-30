Man killed in Weld County, sheriff’s office searching for armed person of interest

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest after a man was killed in a shooting near Windsor early Friday morning.

According to WCSO, the homicide happened near Weld County Road 17 and Crossroads Boulevard near Windsor around 1 a.m.

When the sheriff’s office arrived on scene, deputies located a person who had

been shot and killed.

The WCSO said deputies and Windsor police officers searched the immediate area where the shooting took place and were unable to locate a suspect.

Deputies would like to speak with Trevor George, 32, of Fort Collins, who is a person of interest in the case.



George is described as a white man, 6 feet to 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black face mask and a Carhartt-style jacket.

THE WCSO said it believes George is on foot, is armed with a handgun and is still at large in the Windsor area. Do not pick up hitchhikers in the Windsor, Loveland and Fort Collins areas, and do not approach George if you see him. Anyone with information about George or his location is asked to call

911.

The sheriff’s office said it is interested in viewing security camera footage from residences near the

scene, particularly from homeowners residing on Crossroads Boulevard between Weld 15 and

Colo. 257.

Anyone who thinks they might have video footage of a suspect fleeing the scene is asked to call Weld County Non-Emergency Dispatch at (970) 356-4000. Reference case number 20W039163.