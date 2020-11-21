Man killed in Thornton shooting; investigation underway

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was killed in a shooting in Thornton on Friday night, police said.

According to the Thornton Police Department, about 11:05 p.m. Friday, it responded to reports of shots fired at 1125 W. 96th Ave.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from numerous gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

While TPD did not provide information about whether a suspect is in custody, the department said there is no threat to the public.

The victim’s age and name have not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.