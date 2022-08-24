THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Thornton Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened early Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported before 12:40 a.m. near 104th Avenue and Riverdale Road and involved a single vehicle.

Two men were inside of the car when it crashed. Police said one of the men was pronounced dead and the other man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The victim’s identity will be released by the coroner’s office following notification of next of kin.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.