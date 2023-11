DENVER (KDVR) — The Commerce City Police Department investigated a suspected hit-and-run crash that killed a 68-year-old man Sunday evening.

Police said a passerby called 911 around 9:40 p.m. to report a man lying in the road in the 7500 block of Brighton Boulevard. He was deceased.

The incident was originally a death investigation, but on Monday morning police said it was a suspected hit-and-run.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to call 303-289-3626.