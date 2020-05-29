Man killed in stabbing on South Broadway, suspect in custody

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in the Platt Park neighborhood Thursday evening.

DPD first posted about the incident via Twitter at 8:51 p.m.

About 11:30 p.m., police said the death is being investigated as a homicide and a suspect is in custody.

According to police, the stabbing occurred during a fight.

Both the victim and suspect are men. Their names and ages have not yet been released.

Anyone who witnessed the stabbing is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867.